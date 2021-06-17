Advertisement

Dover-Foxcroft man charged with robbery makes first court appearance

By Owen Kingsley
Updated: 5 hours ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A Dover-Foxcroft man charged with robbery made his first court appearance Thursday.

Police say 32-year-old Dustin Boone went into the Store ‘n More last week in Dover Foxcroft and pointed what appeared to be a gun wrapped in a sock at the store clerk .

They say Boone took off with more than $400 in a paper bag before the clerk followed him out and shot him.

Police say Boone actually had a plastic toy gun that looked real.

Today in court prosecutors argued to keep his initial bail of $5,000 along with a number of other requirements.

They argued that they would like to include a curfew for Boone between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Although the incident occurred before 4 p.m.

Boone’s lawyer argued that due to his medical expenses rehabbing from his gunshot wound he could only afford 5-hundred dollars bail.

As well that the curfew would interfere with Boone’s upcoming doctor’s visits.

”These accusations are very serious. The defendant produced what at least appeared to be a weapon. And he told police that basically he was desperate at that time,” said Chelsea Lynds, Assistant District Attorney.

“But he did have spinal cord surgery to remove the bullet that he was shot with. So he is in pain and is treating with Tylenol and Ibuprofen, but he will have several follow up appointments that he had to attend. I’m assuming there will also be physical therapy at some point,” said Kaylee Folster, Boone’s lawyer.

The judge did lower Boone’s bail to $500 and decided against the curfew.

But he has to continue to live in his father’s house in Dover-Foxcroft.

Boone is scheduled to be back in court next month.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

