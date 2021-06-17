Advertisement

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

By Associated Press
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Can you mix and match two-dose COVID-19 vaccines?

It’s likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to be sure.

The authorized COVID-19 shots around the world are all designed to stimulate your immune system to produce virus-fighting antibodies, though the way they do so varies, noted Dr. Kate O’Brien, director of the World Health Organization’s vaccine unit.

“Based on the basic principles of how vaccines work, we do think that the mix-and-match regimens are going to work,” she said.

Scientists at Oxford University in the United Kingdom are testing combinations of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer-BioNTech. Smaller trials are also ongoing in Spain and Germany.

“We really just need to get the evidence in each of these (vaccine) combinations,” O’Brien said.

So far, limited data suggests an AstraZeneca shot followed by the Pfizer shot is safe and effective. The combination also appears to come with a slightly higher likelihood of temporary side effects like aches and chills.

That might be because mixing and matching different types of vaccines can often produce a stronger immune response, said Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom.

In some places, health officials already suggest mixing in select circumstances.

After the AstraZeneca vaccine was linked to extremely rare blood clots, many European countries including Germany, France and Spain recommended people who got it as a first dose get a Pfizer or Moderna shot as a second dose instead.

Some places like Britain say people should aim to get the same vaccine for their second dose if possible. If they got AstraZeneca as their first shot, they’re advised to get another vaccine only if they have a history of blood clots or other conditions that might put them at higher risk of clots.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

Why do some people get side effects after COVID-19 vaccines?

Can COVID-19 vaccines affect my period?

How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccinationland
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Coffee Break Cafe
Employers react to Maine’s new incentive program
Dustin Boone
Dover-Foxcroft man charged with robbery
Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
Five more Mainers died with COVID-19, 56 new cases
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman charged with sex crimes involving a minor pleads guilty

Latest News

The Justice Department released footage used in a case against a former Marine and NYPD officer...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows attack of officer in Capitol riot
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Maine health officials hope that federal funding will aide statewide efforts to assist those...
Maine health officials planning for future helping homeless
The state’s top officials are planning for a return to normal in the classroom this...
Maine schools prepare for return to normal in fall