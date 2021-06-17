Boom or Bust: Maine Air National Guard gives simulator tour

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You see them flying over the Bangor area all the time: refueling tankers used by the Maine Air National Guard.

As those planes age, recent advancements in technology help the 101st Air Refueling Wing with training and maintenance.

MSgt. Eric Grass has been a Boom Operator for eight years. He’s tasked with delivering fuel to other aircraft miles off the ground.

“I got in this line of work because I think this position out here at the Maine Air Guard is probably one of the most important ones,” said MSgt. Grass. “Every entity on the base to include finance, to fuels, to maintenance, even PA -- everyone that works in there, the ultimate goal is to get fuel off the plane into receivers so they can go do what they need to do.”

On Thursday, the The 101st Air Refueling Wing gave the TV5 cameras a tour of the KC-135 Air Refueling Boom Simulator. It helps MSgt. Grass and other operators hone their craft in real-world scenarios.

“There’s system failures that could happen, there’s some reason you can’t get gas off for whatever reason,” MSgt. Grass explained. “We can run through those. Some of our missions, it’s troops on the ground that we’re trying to protect with fighter, air superiority stuff, and we want to get the gas off the plane so these guys can go protect our guys on the ground.”

It’s not just refueling. KC-135s can also be used for transport and medical evacuations.

The KC-135 on display in Bangor Thursday was more than 60 years old. In order to keep it relevant and operational, the MAINEiacs rely on evolving innovation.

“You’re a problem solver. That’s essentially what we are,” said MSgt. Jason Howes.

Because some parts are no longer manufactured, it’s up to machinists like MSgt. Howes to make them.

“People come to you and they’re stuck, and it’s up to you to get them unstuck,” said MSgt. Howes. “They basically say, ‘Here’s the part, figure out how to fix it.’ They give you the latitude to figure out how to do that. They trust you based on your experience and the machinery you have on your hands.”

One of those machines, the 5th Axis, game into service only in the last month. It increases efficiency and accuracy, helping MSgt. Howes and his team play their role that much better.

“Teamwork is absolutely important,” he said. “You can’t get what we’re doing here done without teamwork. It just doesn’t happen.”

