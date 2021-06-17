Advertisement

Bangor man and woman charged with trafficking fentanyl

Authorities say they'd been tracking the couple for months.
Authorities say they'd been tracking the couple for months.(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man and woman are facing drug trafficking charges after authorities say they found $67,000 worth of fentanyl in their apartment.

53-year-old Craig Pelkey and 37-year-old Sarah Denbow were arrested Wednesday.

Authorities say they’d been dealing drugs out of their apartment at the corner of Warren and Sanford Streets. We’re told state drug agents had been tracking them for the past several months.

Neighbors complained about possible drug dealing, prompting the investigation.

Police searched the home and say they seized 1.5 pounds of fentanyl.

Pelkey had bail set at $80,000.

Denbow is being held without bail since she was already out on bail for another crime at the time of her arrest.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccinationland
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Coffee Break Cafe
Employers react to Maine’s new incentive program
Dustin Boone
Dover-Foxcroft man charged with robbery
Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
Five more Mainers died with COVID-19, 56 new cases
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman charged with sex crimes involving a minor pleads guilty

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Maine health officials hope that federal funding will aide statewide efforts to assist those...
Maine health officials planning for future helping homeless
The state’s top officials are planning for a return to normal in the classroom this...
Maine schools prepare for return to normal in fall
COURTESY: MDEA
Winthrop man facing charges after drug bust
A look inside the KC-135 Air Refueling Boom Simulator
Boom or Bust: Maine Air National Guard gives simulator tour