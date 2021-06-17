Bangor man and woman charged with trafficking fentanyl

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man and woman are facing drug trafficking charges after authorities say they found $67,000 worth of fentanyl in their apartment.

53-year-old Craig Pelkey and 37-year-old Sarah Denbow were arrested Wednesday.

Authorities say they’d been dealing drugs out of their apartment at the corner of Warren and Sanford Streets. We’re told state drug agents had been tracking them for the past several months.

Neighbors complained about possible drug dealing, prompting the investigation.

Police searched the home and say they seized 1.5 pounds of fentanyl.

Pelkey had bail set at $80,000.

Denbow is being held without bail since she was already out on bail for another crime at the time of her arrest.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.