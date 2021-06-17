Another Nice Day Friday. Changes For The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds continue to spin into the northern half of the state through early evening. Rest of the night will have clearing skies and lows that will be slightly warmer than last night, in the upper 40s & low 50s.

High pressure builds in for Friday bringing a beautiful, mostly sunny & warmer day. Highs along the coast will be in the low to mid 70s with inland areas heading for the low 80s.

A cold front will move through the region on Saturday, but ahead of that front, a disturbance will move through Friday night into Saturday morning bring scattered showers to the region favoring the north. Saturday will have more clouds around and it will be more humid as dew points climb into the low 60s. By the afternoon, highs will be in the 70s & 80s and the cold front will be just starting to move through. There is enough instability that a few stronger to even severe storms will be possible. Heavy rain and strong winds will be the main hazards with any storms that do develop.

Some showers may linger into Sunday morning, with the rest of Sunday expected to be drier and brighter. Highs will be in the mid 70s to the coast and low 80s inland.

Another cold front will bring showers & storms to the region by Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clearing. Lows in the upper 40s & low 50s. SW wind around 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: High pressure moves in. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs inland near 80°. Closer to the coast expect mid 70s. Mid to high level clouds increase by the late afternoon. SW wind 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds before a cold front moves through during the afternoon. This will bring showers & storms through the evening. Highs will be in the 70s & low 80s.

SUNDAY: A few morning showers. Rest of the day will have more sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s & low 80s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 70s & 80s.

