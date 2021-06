WOODLAND, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Perham is dead after a crash in Aroostook County.

Police say 28-year-old Katrina Barstow was driving on the Colby Siding Road in Woodland Friday night.

We’re told her car ran off the road at a curve and hit a tree.

Barstow was the only one in the car. She died at the scene.

Official say she was wearing her seatbelt.

