Waterfront Concerts hopes to add more shows as work gets underway

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Currently there are three concerts scheduled for the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion this summer in Bangor.

The man in charge of booking shows hopes there will be more.

Work being done Wednesday to prepare the venue for it’s opening.

Alex Gray tells TV5 the August 5th date for Luke Bryan will be first first of the year.

He says they have a great deal of work still to do to be ready - and half their normal staff to do it.

His goal is to add two or three more concerts to the slate that right now also includes KISS and Thomas Rhett.

