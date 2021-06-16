Advertisement

Waterfront Concerts hopes to add more shows as work gets underway

Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Currently there are three concerts scheduled for the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion this summer in Bangor.

The man in charge of booking shows hopes there will be more.

Work being done Wednesday to prepare the venue for it’s opening.

Alex Gray tells TV5 the August 5th date for Luke Bryan will be first first of the year.

He says they have a great deal of work still to do to be ready - and half their normal staff to do it.

His goal is to add two or three more concerts to the slate that right now also includes KISS and Thomas Rhett.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coffee Break Cafe
Employers react to Maine’s new incentive program
Vaccinationland
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman charged with sex crimes involving a minor pleads guilty
Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
Five more Mainers died with COVID-19, 56 new cases
Dustin Boone
Dover-Foxcroft man charged with robbery

Latest News

Maine legislators to reconvene special session Thursday morning
State suspends Lewiston funeral home director’s license for 30 days
Investigators say they discovered 11 bodies in unrefrigerated storage during a visit in May.
State suspends Lewiston funeral home director’s license for 30 days
Both Senate and House will reconvene on Thursday, beyond the originally planned Wednesday...
Maine legislators to reconvene special session Thursday morning
Maine Senate approves bill to create Pine Tree Power Company