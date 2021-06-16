Advertisement

Suspect in child killing grabs officer’s gun

By KSNV staff
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - Police in Nevada were interrogating an accused child killer when the situation took a dangerous turn.

The suspect grabbed one of the officer’s guns.

Newly released video shows 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes in an interrogation room May 11, moments after he admitted to killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, police said.

According to police, Rhodes told them he punched the toddler several times until he stopped breathing.

Police also said he drew them a map showing where he hid Amari’s body.

As Rhodes struggles with his handcuffs, detectives rush in and attempt to calm him down.

He grabbed a gun from the officer’s holster, and a frightening struggle happens as detectives fought to make sure Rhodes could not get a good grip on the gun.

Thankfully, they were able to get it out of his hands without anyone being injured.

Rhodes is expected in court later this month. Prosecutors are considering the death penalty in this case.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coffee Break Cafe
Employers react to Maine’s new incentive program
Vaccinationland
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman charged with sex crimes involving a minor pleads guilty
Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
Five more Mainers died with COVID-19, 56 new cases
Dustin Boone
Dover-Foxcroft man charged with robbery

Latest News

People walk by posters to promote the Olympic Games planned to start in the summer of 2021, in...
Japan announces easing of virus emergency ahead of Olympics
Olympics organizers announce athletes could be disqualified for breaking Covid-19 rules....
Olympic athletes may be disqualified for breaking COVID-19 rules
Nichelle Simone Omega is shown on the left. Nyx Omega is seen on the right.
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-month-old in Tenn., non-custodial mother wanted by police
Maine legislators to reconvene special session Thursday morning
State suspends Lewiston funeral home director’s license for 30 days