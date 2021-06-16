Partly to Mostly Sunny Again Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure to our south combined with an upper level ridge will help to keep the region under partly to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week. Our Thursday will have a few more clouds over the north and highs that will be in the 70s. Slightly warmer for Friday with more sunshine. Highs should be in the low 70s along the coast with interior spots trying for the low 80s.

Changes by the weekend as a low pressure system moves out of the Great Lakes. This low will have a cold front that will move through by Saturday afternoon bringing scattered showers & a few t-storms that will spill over into Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s & 80s and it will be noticeably more humid. By Sunday, mixture of sun & clouds with a few showers and highs in the 70s.

Next chance of rain looks to be around the Tuesday timeframe as another cold front moves through the region.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with a few showers possible across the far north, mainly this morning. Highs will be slightly warmer in the low to mid-70. West/southwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 20-25 mph possible.

FRIDAY: High pressure moves in. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs inland near 80°. Closer to the coast expect mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds before a cold front moves through during the afternoon. This will bring a chance of afternoon showers & storms. Highs will be in the 70s & low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with a few scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70s & low 80s.

