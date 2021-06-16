UPDATE: Missing Glenburn man located safe

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - UPDATE: Randall has been located safe, according to a post on the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 89-year-old Robert Randall of Glenburn.

Authorities say he was last seen Wednesday at 11 a.m. at 19 Pineview Ave in Glenburn.

Randall is described as a white male, 5′5″, 140 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and scruffy facial hair. He was last seen wearing an army green jacket, light green shirt with dark suspenders, blue jeans and a blue hat that says VETERAN on it.

Authorities say Randall suffers from dementia and is not physically well. They say he also does not drive or have a cell phone and he may ask to be brought to Hollywood Slots in Bangor.

Anyone who sees Randall or has information is asked to call 911.

