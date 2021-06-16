Advertisement

Proposal to replace Maine power companies moves ahead

By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A proposal to replace power companies in Maine with a consumer-owned utility has passed a test in the Maine Legislature.

Critics of the two biggest power companies in the state, Versant and Central Maine Power, want to replace the companies with a new utility called Pine Tree Power Company.

The Maine House of Representatives passed the proposal by a count of 76-64 on Tuesday.

The proposal would ultimately allow residents of the state to vote on whether they want to create the new nonprofit utility.

Supporters of the move have said they were motivated to propose it by high power costs and frequent outages.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Cox
Augusta woman charged with sex crimes involving a minor pleads guilty
Coffee Break Cafe
Employers react to Maine’s new incentive program
Newly released coronavirus data from Maine CDC
3 more Mainers died with COVID-19, 34 new cases
UPDATE: Old Town Police say man is in custody
Application now open for one-time payment incentive to get unemployed Mainers back to work

Latest News

Squirrel stuck in the TV5 dumpster.
Experts say leave wildlife alone, call them
Vaccinationland
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Robert Randall
UPDATE: Missing Glenburn man located safe
Dustin Boone
Dover-Foxcroft man charged with robbery
Caduceus
Colorado couple donates $25M to Maine Medical Center