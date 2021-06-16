Partly to Mostly Sunny This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly to mostly sunny skies will prevail this afternoon. Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will approach from the north keeping a bit more cloudiness over the northern half of the state and will also give northern areas a chance of a few isolated showers this afternoon. Temperatures will range from the mid-60s to mid-70s for afternoon highs, coolest across the north. Skies will be mostly clear for most spots tonight with a few more clouds across northern areas. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the mid-40s to around 50°.

The upper-level low will remain to our north on Thursday keeping the chance for a few isolated showers in the forecast for northern locales otherwise expect a nice day for much of the state Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s to mid-70s. High pressure will bring us a beautiful day Friday with sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80°. A cold front is forecast to move into the state Saturday bringing us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. It will be warm and more humid Saturday with highs in the 70s to low 80s. The cold front will push to our east Sunday allowing for a drier and brighter day. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny. An isolated shower possible across the north. Highs between 67°-75°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 45°-50°. Light west/southwest wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. An isolated shower possible across the north. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit more humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

