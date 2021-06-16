Advertisement

MDI Hospital receives two grants from Bar Harbor residents

Mount Desert Island Hospital
Mount Desert Island Hospital(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Mount Desert Island Hospital has received two $10,000 grants from Bar Harbor residents in honor of their friends and family who have been treated at the hospital.

Arthur Greif and Donna Karlson gifted the funds to be distributed to various hospital departments including Cardiac Rehabilitation, the Island Infusion Center, the Emergency Department, and the Cooper Gilmore Health Center.

The hospital says gifts from the community are important beyond their monetary value.

”We just are so grateful to community members such as Ms. Karlson and Mr. Greif for their deep commitment to our organization. These gifts are truly impactful, and they are addressing ancillary areas of the hospital that often need funding to continue the great work that we do,” said Chrissi Maguire, MDI Hospital president and CEO.

The funds will also support the new fixed-place MRI being installed this summer.

