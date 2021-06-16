Maine Senate approves proposal to replace utility companies, Gov. Mills voices skepticism

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers are back at the State House where they are scheduled to wrap up the legislative session on Wednesday.

They’ve been working well into the evenings this week to vote on a number of bills, including one that would replace Central Maine Power and Versant with a consumer-owned utility.

LD 1708 was approved by the Senate 19-16 Wednesday afternoon.

But, in a memo to lawmakers from the governor’s chief of staff, the governor expressed concerns about the plan and whether she would support it or veto it.

The House also passed the proposal Tuesday night by a 76-64 vote.

Supporters of the move to create the Maine Pine Tree Power Company say with the vote, Maine ratepayers are one step closer to affordable, more reliable, cleaner, and Maine-operated power.

They believe that investor-owned utilities are no longer meeting the needs of the Maine people and they have not for some time.

TV5 spoke with the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, about the governor’s skepticism of the bill, noting that she has not chosen a position.

“If she chooses to allow it go into law without her signature, it will go to the voters and the voters will have a choice. If she vetoes it, then that stops the voters from having a choice, or she could pass it with her signature. Any of those options are still available to her, and based on her letter she’s keeping her options open,” said Berry.

“With this vote, Maine ratepayers are one step closer to more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and Maine-operated power. The Pine Tree Power Company will be an independent nonprofit with an elected board and private-sector operations, and it will allow us to control our own money and our own energy destiny — to advance fast and fairly toward our own clean energy and connectivity future.”

”I do think that when it comes to average people in Maine -they see this for what it is, which is a bad idea because it would create $13 billion in debt. It would lead to higher rates for ratepayers and it would put a bunch of politicians in charge, so when you talk to just average people around the state, there’s not a lot of support for this,” said Willy Ritch, executive director of Maine Affordable Energy.

We are pleased that the Maine Senate followed the Maine House and voted in support of L.D. 1708. The bill is now on its way back to the House for enactment. We hope Governor Mills will do the right thing and send the bill along to the voters so that the people of Maine have the opportunity to vote this fall to create a consumer-owned utility for the state of Maine.”

This bill does not have the two-thirds support in both chambers to avoid a likely veto from the governor.

