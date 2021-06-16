MacKenzie Scott donates $4M to Maine arts programs

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has included the Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Expansion Arts Fund and Yarmouth’s 317 Main Community Center in her latest round of donations.

The Maine Expansion Arts Fund received $2.5 million and 317 Main Community Center in Yarmouth received $1.5 million.

In a post on her Medium account, Scott highlighted the impact that arts organizations have on their local communities. She wrote that arts and cultural institutions can strengthen communities fostering empathy, improving academic outcomes, lowering crime rates and improving mental health, among other things.

The Maine Community Foundation said the Expansion Arts Fund gift was from Scott and Dan Jewett.

