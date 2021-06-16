‘Library on the Lawn’ in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Public Library will have a “Library on the Lawn” this summer.

Outdoor library services will include Wi-Fi, additional seating, and shade for those who need to work or study for extended periods.

Patrons will be able to borrow laptops, headphones, and portable charging stations to use while outside.

The Library on the Lawn program is funded by a grant by the Maine Community Foundation’s Hancock County Fund.

”We’d just love to see lots of people here outside, especially on nice days. The more people the better, and I think a lot of people are really missing that community gathering space. So this just gives people more options, and it’s a great, COVID-safe way to still make use of library resources,” said Amy Wisehart, Ellsworth Public Library director.

The library is also planning a variety of programming for the summer months.

For more information, visit ellsworthlibrary.net.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.