Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday announced a new sweepstakes to encourage more Mainers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The “Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes” will reward the winner with $1 for every person vaccinated in Maine by July 4.

Mills said the more people who are vaccinated, the higher the prize will be.

If the drawing were held as of Wednesday, it would be $876,655, which represents the number of Mainers who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Maine residents 12 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine since vaccinations began last December are eligible for the sweepstakes.

Mills said Mainers must register online or by calling the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111. People must register by 11:59 p.m. on June 30.

The winner will be announced on July 4.

Mills said entry into the sweepstakes requires providing your name, date of birth, email address, phone number, home address and the name and location of the place that provided your COVID-19 vaccine.

Entry for children between the ages of 12 and 17 also requires a parent or guardian’s name, email address, and phone number.

