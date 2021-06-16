Advertisement

Five more Mainers died with COVID-19, 56 new cases

853 Mainers died with coronavirus since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 7 hours ago
Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Five more Mainers lost their lives battling coronavirus, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

Two residents each from Aroostook and Cumberland counties, and one from York County passed away.

That brings the total number of Mainers who died with the virus to 853.

Newly recorded cases are still low- 56 according to the Maine CDC.

The total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began is 68, 683.

Of those, 50,218 are confirmed.

20 patients are in critical care according to the Maine CDC. 12 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

There are six new cases each in Penobscot and Franklin counties.

5 newly recorded cases in Kennebec County.

Waldo and Sagadahoc counties not reporting any additional cases.

