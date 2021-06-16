Experts say leave wildlife alone, call them

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We recently had a run in with local wildlife here at TV5 when we found a squirrel in distress in our backyard.

We wanted to help, but we wanted to make sure we did it right.

According to the USDA Forest Service, Maine is made up of more than 17.5 million acres of forest land, nearly 90% of the state.

Inside all that land is a lot of wildlife.

Living in a state like this, odds are our paths will cross.

“If you come across an animal in distress, if it all possible, leave it there. Don’t touch it, don’t approach it. Don’t do anything with it. Call a wildlife rehabilitator,” said Rachel Parsons, R&R Wildlife Rehabilitation.

Wildlife Rehabilitator Parsons says the most common mistake people make is finding an animal that’s alone and assuming it is in trouble.

“Mamas have to go look for food. Songbirds when they are fledgling come down out of the trees and they are on the ground, and there is a period of days when they are still on the ground and being fed by a parent. Because they can’t fly, people assume they are wounded or injured,” Parsons said.

Call them, explain the situation, and they can tell you what to do next.

“We can quickly assess how to help an animal. Sometimes it’s on site. Sometimes it’s bring it in, and sometimes wait for mom to come back. The best thing they can do is leave it be. If it is in a hot area on the road or on the street, clearly in distress, then we will probably give you instructions to go from there,” Parsons said.

She says people often think they are doing what’s best by immediately bringing the animal in their homes and starting to care for it.

“Don’t feed it anything. Don’t give it anything to drink. Leave it alone, call the wildlife rehabilitator, let us assess, and then we can give you instructions from there. Because improper food, and proper hydration, there is all sorts of medical protocols. You wouldn’t find a human in that condition and start treating them. You would bring them to a hospital,” Parsons said.

To find resources to wildlife rehabbers near you, visit the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website.

