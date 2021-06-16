Advertisement

Dover-Foxcroft man charged with robbery

Dustin Boone
Dustin Boone(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 3 hours ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A Dover-Foxcroft man who authorities say was shot by a store clerk last week has been charged with robbery.

According to the Piscataquis County District Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Dustin Boone went into The Store ‘n More in Dover-Foxcroft last Wednesday, pointed what appeared to be a gun wrapped in a sock at the clerk, and asked for the cash in the register.

They say as Boone fled from the store with more than $400 in a paper bag, the clerk followed him out and shot him.

A witness reported Boone was wearing a bandana over his face and pointing his weapon back at the clerk as he ran.

Police say it turns out Boone had a plastic toy gun that looked real.

They also say Boone told them he needed the money to buy drugs.

Boone has been recovering at a Bangor hospital.

He was arrested Wednesday.

Bail has been sent at $5,000.

He’s due in court on Thursday.

