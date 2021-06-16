Colorado couple donates $25M to Maine Medical Center

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Colorado couple is donating $25 million to a capital campaign for Maine Medical Center.

The largest single donation to the state’s largest hospital comes from John and Leslie Malone, who spend summers in Boothbay Harbor.

Leslie Malone recently received cardiac care at the hospital, and John Malone said they want to ensure all Mainers “have access to world-class care.”

Officials say a new tower for cardiac and vascular service, which will be named for them, will consolidate most of the hospital’s cardiac and vascular care into one building.

