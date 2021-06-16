Advertisement

Bill that would block changes to state’s medical marijuana rules heads to House

(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Updated: 13 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers are back at the State House Wednesday where they are scheduled to wrap up the legislative session. But whether they get all of their work done is the big question.

They’ve been working well into the evenings to work out a number of bills.

One of the the bills heading to the House is LD 1242: An Act to Ensure Appropriate Oversight of Maine’s Medical Marijuana Program.

This bill would block changes to the state’s medical marijuana rules that took effect after Feb. 1, 2018.

Supporters of the bill say it will protect growers and small businesses. It will also increase more compliance and enforcement within the medical marijuana program.

Paul McCarrier, owner of 1 Mill in Belfast, is here among many others in support of the bill.

”This bill is so important to protect our small cannabis businesses because you have large, out of state, big tobacco companies are trying to come in and put their competition out of business. LD 1242 will help prevent that,” McCarrier said.

McCarrier says a lot of the opposition is coming from tobacco companies with the idea that there does not need to be as many small businesses in Maine.

