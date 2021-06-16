Bangor’s Mount Hope Cemetery designating new section for pets

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor is designating a new section where you can have your final resting place with your pet.

It’s considered the first in Maine.

The sign at the entrance to Mount Hope Cemetery says no dogs allowed, and while you still can’t walk your pets here, the cemetery is making new accommodations for the furrier parts of your family.

“We’ve marked out the area, see the pins? These are all marked out for pets only,” said Superintendent Steven Burrill.

Around a half acre has been set aside in the northeastern portion of the cemetery and dubbed the faithful friends pet section.

”The actual cemetery itself has a no pet policy as far as burial on family lots,” Burrill said.

There will also be another new section, dubbed “whole-family” where you can be buried alongside your pets.

”This is a typical lot, this is where a headstone will be and then there’s room for three complete urns,” Burrill said.

Burrill says the change reflects an increase in demand for pet burial services.

”More and more for people, pets are part of the family if you think about it. It’s become real popular throughout the country,” said Burrill said.

Both the pet-only section and the whole-family lots will be cremation-only.

Burrill’s own pets can be seen in the brochure.

”Otis and Bella,” Burrill said.

The two pups have a lot of life in them, but Burrill says they may find their resting place here too.

Burials in the new section could begin in just a few months. John D’Alessandro says he thinks it’s a good idea.

“A lot of people find it hard to let go of them. Just like people. Having done funerals myself officiating them a lot of people like to spend time at the cemetery with those that they love,” D’Alessandro said.

He says he’s even officiated one pet funeral in his career.

”Its basically the same principle, except they have fur,” D’Alessandro said.

