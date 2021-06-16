Advertisement

Augusta residents vote to construct new police station

City of Augusta to vote on building a new police station
City of Augusta to vote on building a new police station
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta residents voted in favor of constructing a new police station for the city in a special referendum election on Tuesday.

The total vote was 717 in favor of the new station, while 133 voted against it.

The station will require borrowing 20.5 million dollars to purchase the land and construct the station.

It will sit on Willow Street across from the Kennebec River.

Officers told the Kennebec Journal the current station is outdated, rundown, and embarrassing to show to visitors.

Residents also voted in favor of approving the City of Augusta School budget for the upcoming school year.

That vote was 710 in favor, with 134 against.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Cox
Augusta woman charged with sex crimes involving a minor pleads guilty
Coffee Break Cafe
Employers react to Maine’s new incentive program
Newly released coronavirus data from Maine CDC
3 more Mainers died with COVID-19, 34 new cases
UPDATE: Old Town Police say man is in custody
Application now open for one-time payment incentive to get unemployed Mainers back to work

Latest News

Squirrel stuck in the TV5 dumpster.
Experts say leave wildlife alone, call them
Vaccinationland
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Robert Randall
UPDATE: Missing Glenburn man located safe
Dustin Boone
Dover-Foxcroft man charged with robbery
Caduceus
Colorado couple donates $25M to Maine Medical Center