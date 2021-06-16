Augusta residents vote to construct new police station

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta residents voted in favor of constructing a new police station for the city in a special referendum election on Tuesday.

The total vote was 717 in favor of the new station, while 133 voted against it.

The station will require borrowing 20.5 million dollars to purchase the land and construct the station.

It will sit on Willow Street across from the Kennebec River.

Officers told the Kennebec Journal the current station is outdated, rundown, and embarrassing to show to visitors.

Residents also voted in favor of approving the City of Augusta School budget for the upcoming school year.

That vote was 710 in favor, with 134 against.

