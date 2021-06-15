Woman shot at hotel in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Sanford police said they are investigating a shooting at a hotel that occurred Monday afternoon.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was shot in the left leg at the Quality Inn on Main Street.

Officials said she was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information about the shooting was released and said the investigation is in its early phases.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.