Showers & Storms Along A Cold Front Tonight. More Sunshine Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will move through the region this evening. This will bring the potential of showers & storms to much of western, central & northern Maine. Storms will be slow moving and will produce areas of heavy rain. This could cause some areas of localized flooding. The front will slowly clear the region by late evening and the threat of storms should die down after about 9 pm. Behind the front, skies will be clearing, winds shift out of the northwest and dew points will be dropping.

For Wednesday, areas of patchy fog in the morning especially for spots that picked up rain. Skies will be gradually clearing with mostly sunny skies by midday. A few afternoon clouds and isolated showers will be possible over the north as an area of low pressure continues to spin just to our north. Highs tomorrow will be warmer in the 70s for most spots.

The second half of the week will remain on the drier side with mostly sunny skies. An upper level ridge and surface high will build in for Thursday & Friday. This will help to keep highs in the 70s & 80s. Changes for the weekend as a low pressure system moves out of the Great Lakes, this will bring scattered showers to the region all weekend long.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers & T-storms. Skies will gradually clear once storms clear. Lows in the 50s with the wind becoming northwesterly around 5-15 mph.

WENESDAY: Patchy fog to start the day off. Skies will become mostly sunny and highs will reach into the 70s. NW wind around 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a few showers possible across the far north. Highs will be slightly warmer in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: High pressure moves in. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs inland near 80°. Closer to the coast expect mid 70s.

SATURDAY: An area of low pressure moves in. This will bring scattered showers to the region for the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s & low 80s.

