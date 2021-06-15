Scattered Showers & T’storms Today & Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure and its associated cold front will move through the state later today and tonight. This will give us a chance for some scattered showers this morning then more numerous showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some of the rainfall could be heavy at times especially in any thunderstorms today and tonight with a quick 1″-2″ possible so as a result some minor flooding will be possible in places like poor drainage areas, etc. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today with more clouds and a better chance of showers in the forecast. Look for highs to only reach the mid-60s to around 70°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into tonight as the cold front moves through the state. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms will be prior to midnight then taper off after midnight as the front moves to our east. The wind will shift to the northwest behind the departing front tonight ushering drier air into the region late. Overnight lows will drop back to the 50s for most spots with a few upper 40s possible across the north.

Wednesday looks drier and brighter with a mix of sun and clouds. A northwest breeze will bring drier air into the state tomorrow so humidity levels will drop and it will feel more comfortable. Temperatures tomorrow will range from the mid-60s to mid-70s for afternoon highs, coolest across the north. An upper-level disturbance moving through the state Thursday may trigger a few showers across the northern half of the state otherwise Thursday looks good overall with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. High pressure will bring us a beautiful day Friday with sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80°. Shower chances will return to our forecast this weekend as a cold front approaches. Saturday will feature increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. It will be warm and more humid Saturday with highs mainly in the 70s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms likely, especially during the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, tapering off after midnight. Rain could be heavy at times. Lows mainly in the 50s. Wind will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 67°-77°, coolest north. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible across the north. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Saturday: Increasing clouds and more humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs mainly in the 70s.

