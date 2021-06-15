Augusta woman charged with sex crimes involving a minor pleads guilty

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta woman charged in connection with sex crimes involving a child has pleaded guilty to all 25 charges.

Thirty-one-year-old Jessica Cox was indicted for five counts of unlawful sexual contact and multiple charges of sexual exploitation.

The crimes involve a six-year-old girl in the summer of 2017.

Authorities say evidence was found on a phone belonging to 35-year-old Jared Jandreau.

He’s accused of requesting photos from Cox, who police say took them and sent them.

Authorities say Jandreau also asked Cox to engage in a sexual act with a separate minor under the age of 14.

Jandreau and Cox are both free on bail.

His trial is expected to happen later this year.

Cox will be officially sentenced in two weeks.

She’s expected to be sentenced to five years in prison per a plea agreement with the state.

