Penobscot County Jail concerns brought up during commission meeting

Penobscot County Jail
By Morgan Sturdivant
Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Concerns over the conditions of the Penobscot County Jail were brought up during the commissioners meeting Tuesday.

A member of the inmate advocacy group No Penobscot County Jail Expansion spoke up about the living conditions for inmates.

He read from a letter written by a current inmate who says they are in deplorable conditions.

The group is calling for a surprise inspection of the jail.

”We may not have seen the reality of what’s happening there. People’s basic humanity is being violated according to this individual,” said Larry Dansinger, No Penobscot County Jail Expansion.

“The inspector that performed that was able to speak with inmates privately, speak with staff privately, and basically gave a very positive that the, the actions of staff and the conditions for inmates from, What their determination was was appropriate,” said Peter Baldacci, Penobscot County Commission chairman.

The full meeting can be seen on the Penobscot County Commissioner’s Facebook page.

