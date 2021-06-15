MPA postpones Tuesday’s tournament games, a little rain delay is nothing to Bangor softball

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The weather postponed today’s class A and class C north regional baseball and softball tournament games to Thursday. Same scheduled times.

Bangor is the 8-seed in class A north softball. They are still alive.

A little rain delay is nothing to this year’s Rams.

“I bet we’ve only had a handful of practices where we’ve had everyone 100% healthy or there at the same time,” says Bangor head coach Don Stanhope.

They had multiple Coronavirus protocol situations which paused activities.

“We’ve had to quarantine I think about three times,” says Bangor pitcher Lane Barron, “As a group or a few of us, so it’s definitely been a lot of up-and-downs.”

“You never know who’s going to show up for practice. Which is kind of interesting,” says Bangor short stop Jenna Smith, “We only have 11 players, so when even ones missing, it makes things kind of difficult but we just try to keep going with it.”

It led to the Rams playing 11 games in 13 days down the stretch.

“You know we didn’t really know how we were going to come out of it,” says Stanhope, “But, we came out of it stronger. The kids really started believing in each other and playing for each other.”

“It makes us realize that we can do just about anything that we put our minds too,” says Smith.

They are not your typical 8-seed because of it.

“We had a choice where we could’ve just caved in and felt sorry for ourselves and they didn’t choose that route at all,” says Stanhope, “These kids are tough.”

“We never really let where we were at define us,” says Smith, “We are Bangor and we just come out and play like we’re Bangor.”

After all the adversity, they are in the northern Maine finals Thursday night.

“None of us have been able to do that so that’s pretty exciting,” says Smith, “We are very young. This is most people’s first high school season.”

“I think we’re all really excited,” says Barron, “I’m really excited but I’m also trying to just not make it too much. Trying to stay calm going into it.”

All the experiences of this season could make the difference.

“We go out and treat everyone as they are number one,” says Smith, “We come out to fight and it’s working pretty good for us.”

“Knowing that we can go into a battle and come out a little beaten up and still win at the end is a huge thing,” says Stanhope.

