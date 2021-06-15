Man accused in Old Town standoff held without bail

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of causing an 18-hour stand off in Old Town on Monday will be held without bail.

Forty-six-year-old Thadius Wind appeared before a judge Tuesday.

He’s charged with threatening and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

Police say they were first called to his Stillwater Avenue apartment just after midnight to deal with a noise complaint.

We’re told that quickly escalated.

Police evacuated the building and shut down the surrounding area, including a busy section of Stillwater Avenue.

“Officers responded to check on the defendant’s welfare. They could see him through the window swinging a samurai sword and threatening to cut the officers’ heads off. This behavior caused the officers to evacuate the building that the defendant was in. The defendant made the threats toward the officers on Twitter that he would kill the officers. He made statements indicating that he was suffering from religious delusions including that he believed he was the ark of the covenant and that his deceased son was God and was talking to him,” said Lori Renzullo, Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office.

“Frankly, grossly excessive for a gentleman who is simply in his apartment. This isn’t somebody who was out in public waving a sword making threatening statements or anything of that nature. As described to me, this is a gentleman who had an ornamental sword in his possession, was playing music, and was playing music loudly while dancing with that sword commemorating the death of his son,” said Jeremiah Haley, defense attorney.

Judge: Count one alleges terrorizing with a dangerous weapon class C. Do you understand the charge, sir?”

“I find it to be fictitious and fabricated, but I do understand it. More than disagreeable, I think it’s overtly affronting. It’s overt affronting to my person, my freedom, and my constitutional liberty,” Wind said.

The judge ordered that Wind undergo a psychological evaluation and take all medicine that is prescribed to him.

He is due back in court in August for this case.

He also faced previous charges stemming from incidents with police at the same apartment.

