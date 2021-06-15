Advertisement

Maine’s 3rd murder trial since reopening of courts gets underway

SOUTH PARIS, Maine (WMTW) - A trial is underway for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in 2018 at their home in Hartford.

A judge heard opening statements on Tuesday from state prosecutors and defense attorneys in Oxford County Superior Court.

Rondon Athayde is accused of beating Ana Cordeiro to death with a metal rod.

Athayde has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

The state argues there was a history of physical abuse in their relationship.

“You consider the fact that Rondon Athayde swung this rod at Ana over 40 times breaking the blood vessels in her back, you should be able to conclude that his conduct was depraved,” said Don Macomber, Maine state attorney.

“Is his conduct so reckless it could cause the death of Ana Corderio? Then it’s not murder, it’s manslaughter,” said Clifford Strike, defense attorney.

The couple moved to Maine from Brazil about two years before her death.

Athayde faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

