Advertisement

Maine to increase access to HIV prevention medication

The Maine State Geologist is retiring after 26 years
The Maine State Geologist is retiring after 26 years
By Associated Press
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Senate has approved a proposal designed to improve access to HIV prevention medications.

The proposal requires state-regulated health insurance providers to cover certain HIV prevention drugs with no out-of-pocket cost.

The measure, introduced by Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn, is designed to expand access to PrEP and PEP medications that help prevent HIV before exposure.

The proposal was approved Monday and now heads to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills for potential signature.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Old Town Police say man is in custody
Application now open for one-time payment incentive to get unemployed Mainers back to work
UPDATE: Game Wardens recover missing man’s body from Swan Lake
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman charged with sex crimes involving a minor pleads guilty
Maine CDC data as of 6-14-21
Maine CDC reports 24 news cases of coronavirus in the state

Latest News

Fairmount School
Bangor students visit Fields Pond Nature Center
Penobscot County Jail
Penobscot County Jail concerns brought up during commission meeting
Coffee Break Cafe
Employers react to Maine’s new incentive program
Police lights
1 person injured in Augusta crash
Gavel
Maine’s 3rd murder trial since reopening of courts gets underway