Maine to increase access to HIV prevention medication

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Senate has approved a proposal designed to improve access to HIV prevention medications.

The proposal requires state-regulated health insurance providers to cover certain HIV prevention drugs with no out-of-pocket cost.

The measure, introduced by Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn, is designed to expand access to PrEP and PEP medications that help prevent HIV before exposure.

The proposal was approved Monday and now heads to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills for potential signature.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.