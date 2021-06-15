Legislature approves bill to legalize tiny homes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Legislature has approved a measure that will require municipalities to legally recognize tiny homes as a primary dwelling.

This comes amid a housing shortage in Maine that was worsened by the pandemic and has left thousands without a home.

The measure, proposed by Rep. Dave McCrea (D-Fort Fairfield), would require municipalities to allow tiny homes to be treated as single-family dwellings or allowed as accessory structures.

Previously, towns and municipalities had to individually approve or reject each proposed tiny home structure.

It now heads to the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.