Legislature approves bill to legalize tiny homes

Competitive housing market can challenge both buyers and sellers.
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 21 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Legislature has approved a measure that will require municipalities to legally recognize tiny homes as a primary dwelling.

This comes amid a housing shortage in Maine that was worsened by the pandemic and has left thousands without a home.

The measure, proposed by Rep. Dave McCrea (D-Fort Fairfield), would require municipalities to allow tiny homes to be treated as single-family dwellings or allowed as accessory structures.

Previously, towns and municipalities had to individually approve or reject each proposed tiny home structure.

It now heads to the governor’s desk.

