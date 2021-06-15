Advertisement

Funtown Splashtown hires enough workers to open 7 days a week

(WABI)
By WMTW
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Funtown Splashtown said it has hired enough workers to open seven days a week in July and August.

The amusement park had said last month that it would only be able to operate five days a week this summer due to the worker shortage.

However, the park posted on Facebook that it has had an increase in job applicants allowing it to return to being open seven days a week next month.

Funtown said it has open positions for lifeguards, EMTs and ride operators.

Many seasonal employers have said they are struggling to hire enough workers for the busy summer tourism season.

The Maine hospitality industry estimated there is a shortage of 16,000 workers to fill seasonal jobs in the state.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Old Town Police say man is in custody
Application now open for one-time payment incentive to get unemployed Mainers back to work
UPDATE: Game Wardens recover missing man’s body from Swan Lake
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman charged with sex crimes involving a minor pleads guilty
Maine CDC data as of 6-14-21
Maine CDC reports 24 news cases of coronavirus in the state

Latest News

Fairmount School
Bangor students visit Fields Pond Nature Center
Penobscot County Jail
Penobscot County Jail concerns brought up during commission meeting
Coffee Break Cafe
Employers react to Maine’s new incentive program
Police lights
1 person injured in Augusta crash
Gavel
Maine’s 3rd murder trial since reopening of courts gets underway