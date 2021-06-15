Employers react to Maine’s new incentive program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills administration has announced a new incentive program to get unemployed Mainers back to work.

“I think if you’re able to work, come to work. There’s plenty of jobs. There’s never a shortage of jobs here in Bar Harbor,” said Eben Salvatore, Bar Harbor Resorts director of operations.

To assist with the current worker shortage, the Mills administration announced its Back to Work incentive program.

It gives employers a one-time $1,500 payment to pass on to eligible workers who start jobs between June 15 and June 30 or a $1,000 payment for eligible workers who start jobs in July.

Lynda Nowell and Lauri Wilbur own Coffee Break Cafe in Hampden.

They say they don’t think this is the answer to the work shortage.

“I don’t think it’s necessary. I think that the unemployment just should stop. That would put people back to work,” said Wilbur, Coffee Break Cafe co-owner.

Wilber says they had openings posted for months with no applications.

They had to find other ways to fill positions.

“We recently hired three Hampden high school students because you cannot find an adult. The students are working out wonderful. We couldn’t ask for better help, but adults don’t need to,” Wilbur said.

“They have the money from unemployment and stay home. Why work?” said Nowell, Coffee Break Cafe co-owner.

Salvatore says he thinks this could be a good thing as summer tourism picks up.

“Well, I think it’s nice that instead of paying people to stay home, we pay them to come to work. Any employer like us is in need of those kinds of people now more than ever,” Salvatore said.

The program begins Tuesday and applications will be accepted through July 25.

“We are very busy, and not everyone has the proper staff. If somebody is here, living here, and able to work, and if this brings them out to help these small businesses recover, there’s some applause for that,” Salvatore said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.