Bangor students visit Fields Pond Nature Center

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A field trip for students from Fairmount School in Bangor was canceled last week due to the extreme heat.

Even though school ended on Monday, the students still wanted to go out and learn at Fields Pond Audubon Center.

”They’re on their vacation and they still wanted to come to school,” said David Lamon, Fields Pond Audubon Center manager.

“They’re all really excited to be able to apply the science that they’ve been learning theoretically online into the actual field,” said Lucas Lockhart, Bangor Schools interim director 21st Century Programming.

Fourth and Fifth graders from Fairmount School visited Fields Pond Nature Center to learn about their local watersheds.

”Looking at the watershed from a lot of different lenses. How everything interrelates, connects, and how it relates to their lives,” Lamon said.

”This is all stuff that we’ve been doing all year but now they actually get to get their hands dirty,” Lockhart said.

”This is the first time that we’ve been able to work with these students in person which is really exciting because we’ve seen them on Zoom screens in their little squares,” Lamon said.

Students were tasked with determining the health of the stream.

”We’re trying to see if the water is good or bad, so first we checked the temperature,” said Tiffani Whitman, Fairmount School fourth grader.

Then they matched the tiny creatures they found to a chart to help determine water quality.

”I learned that there’s animals that mean water is good or bad,” Whitman said.

The trip culminated in the release of some endangered Atlantic Salmon.

”These kids have been following their progress from little eggs and now the fish are about this big and they’re fry and they’re going to release them in the stream,” Lamon said.

They hope to inspire a lifetime of curiosity.

”That they get excited about doing science and they keep asking questions because that is what science is about!” Lamon said.

