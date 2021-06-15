Application now open for one-time payment incentive to get unemployed Mainers back to work

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Mills administration on Monday announced a new program that offers a new incentive to get unemployed Mainers back to work.

The Back to Work program will provide employers a one-time $1,500 payment for eligible workers who start jobs between June 15 and June 30 or a $1,000 payment for eligible workers who start jobs in July.

The Maine Department of Labor will run the program using $10 million in federal funding. State officials said up to 7,500 unemployed Mainers could receive the payments.

Eligible Mainers must have received unemployment benefits for the week ending May 29, accept a full-time job paying less than $25 per hour, remain in that job for at least eight weeks and not receive unemployment benefits during that eight-week period.

“Employers across the state are looking to staff up, which means there are opportunities for everyone to work, earn a living and contribute to our state’s economic recovery. With this new program, we are providing another tool to accelerate peoples’ transition back into the workforce, protecting their health and their long-term financial stability,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement.

Many Maine employers have reported having a hard time hiring workers, including the retail and hospitality industries.

The program begins Tuesday and applications will be accepted through July 25. The state said later this week, the Maine Department of Labor will launch an online portal where businesses can confirm whether employees qualify for the program and register their start dates.

Once the employee has worked for eight weeks, the employer will provide documentation and the money will be issued to the employer to be passed to the employee.

