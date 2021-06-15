3 more Mainers died with COVID-19, 34 new cases

Newly released coronavirus data from Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Three more Mainers died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

One resident each in Penobscot, Oxford and Cumberland counties.

That brings the total number of Mainers who died with coronavirus to 848.

Total cases are 68, 632 since the pandemic began. Of those, 50,182 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

19 patients are in critical care. 12 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

There are six new cases in Kennebec County.

Penobscot and Somerset counties both have three new cases.

Aroostook, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and Waldo counties all reporting no increase in cases.

