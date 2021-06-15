Advertisement

3 more Mainers died with COVID-19, 34 new cases

Newly recorded cases of coronavirus remain low, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Newly released coronavirus data from Maine CDC
Newly released coronavirus data from Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Three more Mainers died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

One resident each in Penobscot, Oxford and Cumberland counties.

That brings the total number of Mainers who died with coronavirus to 848.

Total cases are 68, 632 since the pandemic began. Of those, 50,182 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

19 patients are in critical care. 12 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

There are six new cases in Kennebec County.

Penobscot and Somerset counties both have three new cases.

Aroostook, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and Waldo counties all reporting no increase in cases.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Old Town Police say man is in custody
Application now open for one-time payment incentive to get unemployed Mainers back to work
UPDATE: Game Wardens recover missing man’s body from Swan Lake
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman charged with sex crimes involving a minor pleads guilty
Maine CDC data as of 6-14-21
Maine CDC reports 24 news cases of coronavirus in the state

Latest News

Fairmount School
Bangor students visit Fields Pond Nature Center
Penobscot County Jail
Penobscot County Jail concerns brought up during commission meeting
Coffee Break Cafe
Employers react to Maine’s new incentive program
Police lights
1 person injured in Augusta crash
Gavel
Maine’s 3rd murder trial since reopening of courts gets underway