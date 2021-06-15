Advertisement

1 person injured in Augusta crash

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A crash in Augusta Tuesday afternoon involving a truck and motorcycle left one person injured.

Police say it happened on Bangor Street just after 1 p.m.

According to police, LifeFlight was contacted.

Augusta Police initially asked people to avoid the area of Bangor Street between Cony Circle and North Belfast Avenue while the road was closed for investigation.

They say the crash scene has now been cleared and Bangor Street is now open for thru traffic.

No further details are available at this time.

