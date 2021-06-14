UMaine announces 2021 Sports Hall of Fame class

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine announcing its 2021 Sports Hall of Fame class of inductees today. Early 2000′s softball star Brittney Cheney, All-American football player Aaron Dashiell are on the list.

Former UMaine and current Colby head football coach Jack Cosgrove. A couple hockey players. NHL veteran Gus Nyquist who was a Hobey Baker award finalist at Maine. Black Bear women’s ice hockey and olympian Raffi Wolf. Local running great Riley Masters. One of those big pieces to Maine baseball success in the 80′s Rick Lashua is in the class. The 1998-99 women’s basketball team which won the program’s first NCAA tournament game. Current head coach Amy Vachon played on that team.

The induction ceremony is Friday, September 17th, at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

