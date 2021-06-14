UPDATE: Old Town Police say man is in custody

(Victoria Rouleau)

UPDATE (7:15 p.m.): An Old Town man is in custody and facing several charges following a stand off the lasted much of the day Monday.

Authorities say 46-year-old Thaddeus Winn was arrested around 6 Monday night.

He’s charged with threatening and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

Police say they were first called to his Stillwater Avenue apartment to deal with a noise complaint which quickly escalated.

Police evacuated the building and shut down the surrounding area, including a busy section of Stillwater Avenue.

“The threatening part is that he was threatening our officers with a sword,” said Old Town Police Deputy Chief Lee Miller. “We were able to get to the second story, we were able to get his a girlfriend out of the apartment and then secure though the residence in and then secure the residence and secure the rest of the apartments. At that point, we called the State Police tactical team and they came and responded, and we secured a search warrant and an arrest warrant for Mr. Winn.”

Authorities say they used tear gas to try and get him out of the apartment and eventually cut into the roof to communicate.

Deputy Chief Miller says Winn was out on bail after being arrested earlier this month for threatening a neighbor.

Winn was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

UPDATE (6:07 p.m.): Old Town Police confirm the man is in custody and being taken to a Bangor hospital for evaluation.

UPDATE (3:33 p.m.): Bangor Police Department’s armored vehicle has arrived on scene.

UPDATE (12:30 p.m.): Authorities are trying to defuse a potentially dangerous situation in Old Town.

A portion of Stillwater Avenue is closed to the public.

Old Town Police along with State Police have been dealing with a male subject since around 12:30 this morning.

“There’s a male subject, we had originally gotten a call of a male subject dash disturbance. We got there and the situation escalated. We got everybody out of the apartment building, and then we called State Police. State Police came in and are dealing with the situation right now,” said Deputy Chief Lee Miller, Old Town Police.

Brian Sullivan: Is anyone else in the apartment?

“Nobody else is in the apartment now,” Miller said.

Brian Sullivan: Are there any weapons?

“They are unsure exactly what there is for weapons, but there are some weapons in the house, but I’m not sure exactly. We can’t comment on that yet,” said Miller said.

Like Miller said, the man is the only person in that apartment after they were able to evacuate everyone from the building, so there is no threat to the public at this time.

Miller did say Old Town police have had many interactions with this subject in the past.

ORIGINAL STORY (7:23 a.m.): Maine State Police say they are assisting with a barricaded person in Old Town Monday morning.

Stillwater Avenue from Governor’s Restaurant to Pembroke Drive near the United Methodist Church is shut down.

Old Town Police are asking commuters to seek another route, as no traffic is being let in to the area.

The State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team are on scene.

According to the Penobscot Regional Communication Center, there is no threat to the public

POLICE PRESENCE ON STILLWATER AVE, OLD TOWN (WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.