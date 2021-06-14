More schools join Dirigo Reads program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dirigo Reads is a program that started in 2019 with the goal of giving a book every month to every first grader in the state

This year, 24 schools are joining the program, bringing the total number participating to 50.

Dirigo Reads is supported through multiple partnerships with area businesses.

The program will put books in the hands of approximately 1,600 first graders every month this coming school year.

”The fact that we can double the number of kids that are being reached by this program during such a time of uncertainty gives us a great amount of hope, and also pride in the fact that so many partners and businesses are jumping on board to help with this,” said Dan Cashman, Dirigo Reads co-founder.

The founders of Dirigo Reads say the best way to help out is simply to talk about the program to help bring awareness to it.

For more information, visit dirigoreads.org.

