UPDATE: Game Wardens recover missing man’s body from Swan Lake

SWANVILLE, Maine (WABI) - UPDATE: Officials say they have recovered the body of a missing Oregon man in Swan Lake after searching for six days.

They say they found 41-year-old Christopher Friedrich around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

A large-scale recovery on the lake started Monday morning.

They say Friedrich was located in 30 feet of water about a half mile north of the Swan Lake boat launch.

He was found by Maine Warden Service divers who were being towed by the dive boat slowly along the bottom of the lake.

Friedrich was reported missing last Tuesday evening by his girlfriend.

A local camp owner said they found a kayak floating upside down on the lake last Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: Maine Game Wardens are asking boaters not to use the Swan Lake boat ramp and parking area all day Monday.

Officials say they will be holding a large-scale recovery effort in light of a recent apparent drowning earlier last week on the lake.

Forty-one-year-old Christopher Friedrich of Oregon was reported missing last Tuesday around 4 p.m. by his girlfriend.

A local camp owner said they found a kayak floating upside down last Sunday morning.

Officials add if you plan on boating on the lake to avoid the boats where divers are working on recovery efforts.

