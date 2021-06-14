Advertisement

Maine eyes tougher lead testing in school drinking water

Drinking fountain
Drinking fountain(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers want to strengthen lead testing in school drinking water.

The Maine Legislature has been considering a proposal to decrease the standard for lead in drinking water from 15 parts per billion to four parts per billion.

The Maine House of Representatives unanimously approved of the proposal on June 7 and sent it to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

Lead exposure in children has been linked to slowed growth, hearing problems, anemia and other health problems.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Old Town Police say man is in custody
Maine moose permit lottery winners announced
UPDATE: Game Wardens recover missing man’s body from Swan Lake
Pedestrian struck and killed in Dover-Foxcroft
State launches one-time payment incentive to get unemployed Mainers back to work

Latest News

19th Century Curran Village
Curran Homestead changes name, expands
Bangor Police Department body camera
All Bangor police officers now wearing body cameras
Cole Land Transportation Museum reopens for season.
Cole Land Transportation Museum opens for the season
Island Connections
Island Connections kicks off matching donation campaign
More schools join Dirigo Reads program