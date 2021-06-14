Maine CDC reports 24 news cases of coronavirus in the state

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC continues reporting lower numbers of coronavirus in the state with 24 on Monday.

There are no new deaths reported.

Total cases are 68,603.

More than 50,000 are confirmed.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains 845.

There are five new cases in Penobscot County. That’s the most in the state.

Kennebec and Somerset both have four new cases.

Cumberland County is reporting three less than Sunday.

Oxford is reporting one less.

Six counties including Washington and Androscoggin are reporting no new cases.

Maine CDC data as of 6-14-21 (WABI)

