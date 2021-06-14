Advertisement

Island Connections kicks off matching donation campaign

Island Connections
By Bryan Sidelinger
Updated: 3 hours ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Island Connections in Bar Harbor is kicking off a matching donation campaign on Wednesday.

Three Mount Desert Island families have pledged to match dollar-for-dollar up to $16,000 raised for the organization.

Island Connections is a non-profit that through the help of volunteers provides transportation services to the elderly and people with disabilities on MDI.

They also deliver meals through the Meals on Wheel program.

“For so many people who are in isolation, who are living alone and don’t have family or friends living near by, or transportation, Meals on Wheels provides not only their meals, but a check-in as well with someone that’s just going to say, ‘hi,’ and see how they’re doing. All of these services are provided by volunteers,” said Doreen Willett, Island Connections executive director.

For more information on how to donate, visit islconnections.org.

