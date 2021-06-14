Increasing Rain Chances Tonight. More Rain For Tuesday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Area of circulation will continue to spin some showers across the north. Another round of rain will move into southern locations late this evening into early Tuesday. This will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and even an isolated t-storm. Some areas especially Downeast could pick up a quick 1-2″ through Tuesday morning. Clouds will hold strong through Tuesday, lows tonight will be in the 50s & low 60s and highs tomorrow will be in the 60s & 70s. It will be noticeably more humid tomorrow with dew points in the low 60s. Conditions will dry up by midday before a cold front moves into the region. This will produce a few t-storms and some areas of moderate to heavy rain across parts of central & northern Maine. All said and done, there could be locations that pick up over 2″ of rain and there will be areas that pick up barely anything.

Rainfall Forecast Through Wednesday Morning (WABI)

Skies will brighten by Wednesday, but there will still be the chance of some showers across far northern Maine. Highs will return to seasonable in the 70s. An upper level ridge and surface high will move into the region by Thursday and Friday. This will bring slightly warmer temperatures and more sunshine. Highs by the end of the week will be near 80° for interior locations and only in the mid 70s closer to the coast. By the weekend, another area of low pressure will move in bringing another chance of showers to the region.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Showers move along the coast bringing areas of moderate to heavy rain. Lows will be in the 50 s& 60s with a SE wind around 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Areas of patchy fog along the coast. Morning showers will dry out and the region will be left with overcast skies before showers & storms move in by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s & 70s and will be more humid. SE wind around 5-15 mph.

WENESDAY: A few early morning showers before conditions dry out and skies brighten. Highs will be in the 70s.

THURSDAY: A few showers across the far north. Rest of the region will have mostly sunny skies. Highs will be warmer in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: High pressure moves in. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs inland near 80°. Closer to the coast expect mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.