Increasing Clouds, Scattered Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak low pressure over Southern Quebec will bring us increasing clouds this morning and the chance for some scattered showers mainly this afternoon. The most numerous showers will be over northern and western parts of the state. Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70° along the coast and low to mid-70s inland. It looks like showers will be more numerous across the state for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to the mid-50s to near 60° for overnight lows.

Scattered showers will be possible today and tonight as low pressure approaches thru Southern Quebec. Rainfall totals look light overall with most areas receiving a quarter inch or less by 6am Tuesday. (WABI)

Low pressure is forecast to move through the state Tuesday giving us a better chance of showers throughout the day. A few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday as well. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid-60s to around 70°. Wednesday looks drier and brighter with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday’s highs will range from the mid-60s to mid-70s. An upper-level disturbance moving through the state Thursday may trigger a few showers across the far north otherwise Thursday looks good overall with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. High pressure will bring us a nice day Friday with sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Today: Increasing clouds with scattered showers mainly this afternoon and evening, most numerous over northern and western areas. Highs in the 60s to near 70° along the coast and low to mid-70s inland. South wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid-50s to near 60°. Southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-60s to around 70°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a shower across the north. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

