Few Showers Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to gradually move into the state this afternoon with skies turning mostly cloudy where they haven’t already as of noontime. Just a few widely scattered showers possible through the afternoon hours with the best chance being over northern and western areas then showers will become more numerous across the state later this evening and into tonight. Temperatures will top off in the 60s to near 70° along the coast and low to mid-70s inland this afternoon then drop to the mid-50s to near 60° during the overnight.

Low pressure is forecast to move through the state Tuesday giving us a better chance of showers throughout the day. A few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday as well. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid-60s to around 70°. Wednesday looks drier and brighter with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday’s highs will range from the mid-60s to mid-70s. An upper-level disturbance moving through the state Thursday may trigger a few showers across the far north otherwise Thursday looks good overall with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. High pressure will bring us a nice day Friday with sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Rest of Today: Increasing clouds with scattered showers possible, most numerous over northern and western areas. Highs in the 60s to near 70° along the coast and low to mid-70s inland. South wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid-50s to near 60°. Southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-60s to around 70°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a shower across the north. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.